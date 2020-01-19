Rihanna parts ways with Saudi billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel

Singing sensation, Rihanna recently broke up with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. The couple were initially linked together on June 2017, however, kept their relationship relatively private and out of the public eye.



Although the singer is known for her vibrant aura, she is an extremely private person in regards to her love life. Rihanna has never been known to flaunt her love life like most celebrities, and recent reports by US Weekly have confirmed the star’s split from her international sweetheart of three years.

Breakup reports for the couple have come out previously as well, however, were falsified on a handful of occasions. Back in October of 2019, when Rihanna sat down for an interview with Vogue she stated, "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,"

She revealed her biggest issue to be having kids, "without a doubt," as she wants to be a mother.