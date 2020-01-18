Gandapur, KP CM left red-faced after curtain fail at development project inauguration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were left red-faced after a somewhat hilarious curtain fail at a development project inauguration here in Dera Ismail Khan.



Things became a little awkward when Gandapur, on Friday, pulled on the string to unveil the project's foundation stone but the entire thing fell on the floor.



He, alongside CM Mahmood Khan, inaugurated several developmental projects in Dera Ismail Khan when the incident took place.

Reacting to the video later, the federal minister said: "The curtain fell because the foundation stone was cemented overnight, after the video went viral, people had a laugh."

Gandapur said it was good that the video went viral as "people got a chance to laugh out of it".