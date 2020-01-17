Eminem faces backlash for joking about bombing at Ariana Grande concert

Eminem on Friday took music fans by surprise when he released a new album "Music To Be Murdered" on Friday without any previous warning.

Hours after the new music release, the American rapper came under severe criticism over what people saw his insensitive reference in his track titled 'Unaccomodating' to 2011 bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester.

"“I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game like I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert,” Slim Shady raps in the song.

Taking to Twitter, hundreds of music fans have lashed out at Slim Shady.

Here is a collection of Tweets:







