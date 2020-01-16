close
Thu Jan 16, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 16, 2020

80,000 kg rotten chocolates recovered in PFA raid

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 16, 2020
The News/Files

LAHORE:  Nearly a hundred thousand children escaped infectious diseases after the Punjab Food Authority  raided a local warehouse  on Thursday and got hold of rotten chocolates.

In the provincial food watchdog's raid, 80,000 kg worth of chocolates were recovered.

The authorities recovered two trucks full of expired edibles, set to be dispatched to Faisalabad and Lahore.

The people would allegedly repack the chocolates after using chemicals to remove fungus from them, authorities came to know. 

