80,000 kg rotten chocolates recovered in PFA raid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Nearly a hundred thousand children escaped infectious diseases after the Punjab Food Authority raided a local warehouse on Thursday and got hold of rotten chocolates.
In the provincial food watchdog's raid, 80,000 kg worth of chocolates were recovered.
The authorities recovered two trucks full of expired edibles, set to be dispatched to Faisalabad and Lahore.
The people would allegedly repack the chocolates after using chemicals to remove fungus from them, authorities came to know.
LAHORE: Nearly a hundred thousand children escaped infectious diseases after the Punjab Food Authority raided a local warehouse on Thursday and got hold of rotten chocolates.
In the provincial food watchdog's raid, 80,000 kg worth of chocolates were recovered.
The authorities recovered two trucks full of expired edibles, set to be dispatched to Faisalabad and Lahore.
The people would allegedly repack the chocolates after using chemicals to remove fungus from them, authorities came to know.