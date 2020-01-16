Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade steals the spotlight with breathtaking picture

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is making headlines as much as her father these days after a sizzling picture of her was shared online.

The rapper’s daughter posted a full-body snap on her Instagram that gave a glimpse of her stunning physique and her uber-chic street style.

The 24-year-old posted the striking picture on Wednesday and updated her fans that she is "feeling so positive" about the year ahead.

Rocking an all-black outfit and smiling endearingly over her shoulder, Hailie served major winter outfit inspiration.

"2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!!" she told her 1.8 million followers.



Earlier, Eminem’s first child made fans go crazy after posted a rare, but adorable, photo with her boyfriend.









