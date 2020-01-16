close
Thu Jan 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 16, 2020
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade steals the spotlight with breathtaking picture

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is  making headlines as much as her father these days after a sizzling picture of her was shared online.

The rapper’s daughter posted a full-body snap on her Instagram that gave a glimpse of her stunning physique and her uber-chic street style.

The 24-year-old posted the striking picture on Wednesday and updated her fans that she is "feeling so positive" about the year ahead.

Rocking an all-black outfit and smiling endearingly over her shoulder, Hailie served major winter outfit inspiration.

"2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!!" she told her 1.8 million followers.

Earlier, Eminem’s first child made fans go crazy after posted a rare, but adorable, photo with her boyfriend.

