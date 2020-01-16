Prince Harry makes another big announcement after shocking royal exit with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement about their exit from the royal family left the entire world reeling and now the former has made another big announcement.



Amidst all the tensions about Harry and Meghan moving to Canada to lead an independent life and stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex has come forth showing his commitment to the Invictus Games in his next announcement.

Harry, taking to Instagram, announced that this year’s Invictus Games – which he launched in 2014 - are going to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

"Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games," read the Instagram post.

It added, “Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world!"

As their fans might remember, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017.



"The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they're capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing," the announcement post continued.

"The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform," it added.