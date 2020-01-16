Will Smith opens up about why his rap songs do not feature expletives

Will Smith is one of the most well-known faces in all of Hollywood, his work, whether it is in movies or his music career has been well received by fans of all ages.



Will Smith recently revealed the reason as to why his songs do not feature any kind of cussing, during an interview at the Late Night with Seth Meyers Show, where he ended up reflecting on the early days of his rapping career.

At the time he debuted in the rapping world, rappers were known to coat their lyrics with a large amount of curse words. Will Smith is one of the only rappers who posts clean songs and that seemed to pique Seth Meyers’s interest. He questioned the rapper about his decision.

Seth asked Will Smith, “One thing you did that was fearless but maybe didn't look that way to people, I first knew you as a hip-hop artist and at a time when this was not what a lot of people were doing, your lyrics were very clean. That choice was a bigger choice than I think it probably looked to people."

Will Smith replied by saying, “I was 12 years' old and I started rapping. So, I had my rap book, and I was writing my stuff and I had all my little curse words in my rap book. And my grandmother found my rap book,” he said.

He also explained the reason why he stopped using curse words. His main reason was due to a note that his grandmother wrote him. Will stated, “She never said nothing. Turned to the back page and she wrote, 'Dear Willard, truly intelligent people do not have to use words like this to express themselves. Please show the world that you're as smart as we think you are. Love, Gigi.' I read that, and I was like F***.”

The roaring amount of laughter that his comment brought left the audience in fits, but also imparted some wisdom into their hearts.