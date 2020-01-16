Mahira Khan’s gorgeous beach aesthetic is sure to take your breath away: Pictures inside

Mahira Khan has come forth with a striking beach appearance, snaps of which have left her fans asking for more.



The Raees starlet took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her recent outing at the Tulum beach in Mexico and we cannot take our eyes off how gorgeous she looks.

Rocking a multi-coloured ensemble with minimal makeup, Mahira looked like a dream as she opted for gold hoop earrings and several necklaces to compliment her beach aesthetics.

Mahira is currently on a vacation with her friends, but she makes sure to keep her fans posted about her ventures on social media through regular updates.



She also posted phenomenal pictures of the serene Tulum beach that are sure to take your breath away.



Check them out here







