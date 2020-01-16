close
Thu Jan 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 16, 2020

Taylor Swift’s shares good news with fans about her Netflix documentary

Pop star  Taylor Swift has finally announced the release date of her Netflix documentary,   after a bitter war with Scooter Braun and her former label over song and footage rights.

Swift,  who has been teasing fans about her Netflix documentary for months,  announced the project  during her high-profile feud with talent manager Scooter Braun and her former record label.

Miss Americana promises a "raw and emotionally revealing look" at the 30-year-old pop superstar during a "transformational period in her life".

According to the film's synopsis, the documentary seems to  give audience "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life."

