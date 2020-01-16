Taylor Swift’s shares good news with fans about her Netflix documentary

Pop star Taylor Swift has finally announced the release date of her Netflix documentary, after a bitter war with Scooter Braun and her former label over song and footage rights.

Miss Americana promises a "raw and emotionally revealing look" at the 30-year-old pop superstar during a "transformational period in her life".



