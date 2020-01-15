Take a tour inside Jennifer Lawrence's $12 million New York penthouse

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has been basking in fame and glory over an uber successful acting career as she holds true to the title of being one of the highest paid actors by living the life of utmost luxury.

The 29-year-old Huger Games actor’s lavish abode in New York was featured as one of the deals on TopTenRealEstateDeals.

The penthouse purchased by the Silver Linings Playbook star in 2016 is situated at the Big Apple’s Upper East Side on the crest of The Laurel.

Jennifer had bought the property for a staggering $15.6million and had later listed it for $15.45 million but decreased it to $14.25 last year in July which has now dropped even more as it is currently listed for $12million.

The 3,000-square-feet home boasts of two-floor outdoor terraces on a 30-floor condominium, featuring airy spaces that present a stellar view of the metropolis.

The penthouse also has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym, pool, sauna, screening room, private storage and also comes with a full-time doorman.

Check out the photos below:



