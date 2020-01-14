close
Tue Jan 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2020

Nick Jonas just shared the most hilarious TikTok video ever: WATCH

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 14, 2020

Nick Jonas just shared the most hilarious TikTok video ever: WATCH

Nick Jonas has jumped on the TikTok bandwagon with a hilarious video he posted alonside his brother Kevin Jonas on Tuesday.

The Jonas Brothers' singers shared with their fans, their attempt at a viral video trend and took their fans by surprise when Nick messes it up.

In the video, Nick very casually forgets the coordinated hand gestures he and Kevin are supposed to make, while Kevin perfects them completely.

However, Nick’s expression and confidence don’t seem to budge despite getting the trend wrong.

Uploading the TikTok video to his Instagram, he wrote, “Nailed it.”

View this post on Instagram

Nailed it.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick's sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra, cousin of wife Priyanka Chopra, also took an amusing jab at the singer and commented, “Expression did not change even after messing up. #Confidence.” 

Latest News

More From Entertainment