Nick Jonas just shared the most hilarious TikTok video ever: WATCH

Nick Jonas has jumped on the TikTok bandwagon with a hilarious video he posted alonside his brother Kevin Jonas on Tuesday.



The Jonas Brothers' singers shared with their fans, their attempt at a viral video trend and took their fans by surprise when Nick messes it up.

In the video, Nick very casually forgets the coordinated hand gestures he and Kevin are supposed to make, while Kevin perfects them completely.

However, Nick’s expression and confidence don’t seem to budge despite getting the trend wrong.

Uploading the TikTok video to his Instagram, he wrote, “Nailed it.”

Nick's sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra, cousin of wife Priyanka Chopra, also took an amusing jab at the singer and commented, “Expression did not change even after messing up. #Confidence.”

