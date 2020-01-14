Rani Mukerji calls out Bollywood's sexism and its treatment of women after marriage

Rani Mukerji is one of the more experienced actors in Bollywood and even after all these years, the actor continues to let work do the talking.

And while she currently basks in the success of her recent offering Mardaani 2, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor spoke about her acting career and how it has not been deterred by her marital status and nor was it affected by her entering motherhood.

"I have always believed in letting my work do the talking and not pay heed to what the stereotypes said about actresses. Having been in the industry for a while now, I'm aware of loose conversations like a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she is married or how she can say bye to her career if she becomes a mother. It's regressive thinking,” she told IANS.

She further spoke about her last three films saying: “I'm delighted with the love that audiences have showered on my last three films. Over the years, I have seen more and more women joining the workforce of our country and being self-made, independent and ready to chase their dreams. I see married women, women with children balancing their work and personal life beautifully. They have really helped change the perspective of society. I have been an actor ever since I grew up."