close
Tue Jan 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2020

Meghan Markle will move to US only when Donald Trump is no longer president

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 14, 2020
Meghan Markle plans to stay away from US till President Donald Trump does not leave office

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have left the world taken aback after their recent decision of stepping back as senior royal family members.

And while many had speculated the former Suits star will be heading back to the United States as the two look to ‘divide their time between the UK and North America’, turns out the Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in Canada, plans to stay there till US President Donald Trump does not leave office.

A grapevine spilled to Daily Mail that the couple has America as the eventual goal but for now, the 38-year-old Fringe star wants to stay in Canada which she will make her second home.

Markle has been one of the most prominent faces around the globe who have been vocally against Trump since he took charge of the country.

Prior to his win in 2016, Markle had also made clear her intentions of moving to the neighbouring Justin Trudeau-led Canada if Trump gets elected and it looks like she is staying true to her words. 

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment