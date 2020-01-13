Oscars: Mark Ruffalo is elated over 'Avengers: Endgame' nomination

Mark Ruffalo on Monday congratulated "Avengers: Endgame" team after Oscars nominations revealed the Marvel's film is a nominee for "Best Visual Effects".

Ruffalo, who played Hunk, posted three pictures from the sets of the 2019 film on Instagram with a caption that read:"Going from mocap suits and green screens to epic battle scenes truly takes a village. And what a great village it is! Congrats to the #Endgame team for the Best Visual Effects #Oscar nomination!"

Nominations got underway on Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards. The ceremony — the climax of Hollywood´s awards season — will be held on February 9.



Dark comic book story “Joker” led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.









Earlier, "Avengers: Endgame" had earned a BAFTAs nomination for "Best Special Visual Effects".

