close
Tue Jan 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2020

Oscars: Mark Ruffalo is elated over 'Avengers: Endgame' nomination

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 13, 2020

Mark Ruffalo on Monday congratulated "Avengers: Endgame" team after Oscars nominations revealed the Marvel's film is  a nominee for "Best Visual Effects".

Ruffalo, who played Hunk, posted three pictures from the sets of the 2019 film on Instagram with a caption that read:"Going from mocap suits and green screens to epic battle scenes truly takes a village. And what a great village it is! Congrats to the #Endgame team for the Best Visual Effects #Oscar nomination!"

Nominations got underway on Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards. The ceremony — the climax of Hollywood´s awards season — will be held on February 9.

Dark comic book story “Joker” led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.



Earlier, "Avengers: Endgame" had earned a BAFTAs nomination for "Best Special Visual Effects".

Latest News

More From Entertainment