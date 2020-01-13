List of young Avengers gearing up to conquer Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel had bid adieu to a number of OG Avengers after the record-shattering Avengers: Endgame came along, ending the chapter for some of our favourite heroes.

And while that may have been the conclusion of their part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the story is nowhere near an end as the Phase 4 will be welcoming new and younger superheroes.

As per reports circulating on what happens next in the MCU, there are some characters that have been featured in the previous Marvel films who are likely to make a grand comeback.

Morgan Stark – Iron Heart

Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s daughter had won the hearts of fans in Avengers: Endgame and while a Morgan Stark did exist in the comics, it wasn’t Stark’s daughter but his male cousin who appears in a negative light.

That being said, things still aren’t confirmed about Morgan’s future in the films but circulating theories suggest that she should be part of the MCU as Iron Heart.

Harley Keener – Iron Lad

While some may not remember this character quite clearly, he played an integral part in Iron Man 3 as Harley Keener, who ended up helping Tony Stark and saving him.

He also made an appearance later in Avengers: Endgame when he stood at Stark’s funeral.

Cassie Lang – Stature

This character had everyone’s eyes on her ever since she made her appearance in Ant Man and Marvel fans were sure that her future in the MCU is bright.

And that is exactly what is bound to happen as Scott Lang’s daughter becomes Stature in the comics and had used the Pym particles to change her size much like her father.

Kate Bishop – Hawkeye

Hawkeye aka Clint Barton’s daughter Kate Bishop is already to take on the MCU as we saw in Avengers: Endgame where she gave her father quite tough competition as well during the film’s opening scenes.

Her character is also likely to take over Hawkeye’s after his standalone series.

Kamala Khan – Ms. Marvel

The first Muslim superhero in the MCU will also be making her debut soon enough as her addition was already confirmed and it now looks like after her standalone series, she may also get her own film as well.

In the comics, Khan’s character is also shown to be getting mentored by Spider Man.

Kid Loki

While Tom Hiddlestone’s character may have faced the axe in the existing timeline but as per a circulating Marvel theory, the God of Mischief will get stuck in his child form after he features as one in the Disney+ show titled Loki.