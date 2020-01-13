Jennifer Aniston to reunite with Friends co-stars in next TV show?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Eminent TV personality Jennifer Aniston has sent Friends fans' into frenzy once again as she shared her latest photo with her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox on Sunday night.
Jennifer, 50, has shared an astounding post along with Cox, 55, and Kudrow, 56, which was captioned: "Hi from the girls across the hall," hinting possibly at a re-union that was reportedly on the cards.
Aniston, in a black top with gold earrings, was looking gorgeous as she wrapped her arms around her co-stars at a bar, while Cox wore a white blouse with gold earrings and a gold necklace that dangled around her neck.
Last year, in November, the Friends co-stars grabbed the headlines when it was revealed that they are all returning for a new reunion special alongside Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for HBO Max.
