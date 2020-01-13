close
Mon Jan 13, 2020
January 13, 2020

Jennifer Aniston to reunite with Friends co-stars in next TV show?

Mon, Jan 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Eminent TV personality Jennifer Aniston has sent Friends fans' into frenzy once again as she shared her latest photo with her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox on Sunday night.

Jennifer, 50,  has shared an astounding post along with Cox, 55, and Kudrow, 56, which was captioned: "Hi from the girls across the hall," hinting possibly at a re-union that was reportedly on the cards. 

Aniston, in a black top with gold earrings, was looking gorgeous  as she wrapped her arms around her co-stars at a bar, while Cox wore a white blouse with gold earrings and a gold necklace that dangled around her neck.

Last year, in November, the Friends co-stars grabbed  the headlines when it was revealed that they are all returning for a new reunion special alongside Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for HBO Max. 

