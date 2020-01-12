close
Sun Jan 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2020

Margot Robbie didn't know what constitutes sexual harassment before "Bombshell"

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 12, 2020

Actress Margot Robbie  says she was unaware of what constitutes sexual harassment before working on her  upcoming film "Bombshell".

The movie that also features   Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron  is based on real-life accounts of sexual harassment from women working at Fox News.

According to UK's Metro,  the actress said she was unaware of what it truly meant to be sexually harassed.

"One of the lines that shocked me when I first read the script was that sexual harassment includes any unwelcome sexual advances. I didn't know what sexual harassment was," the "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood"actor said in an interview.

The 29-year-old said she thought physical contact was required for sexual harassment to be "considered illegal or wrong". "That really shocked me," said she.

"Bombshell" is about Fox News boss Roger Ailes who was accused of sexual harassment and the women who brought him down. 

 Margot features as the fictional  character Kayla Pospisil in "Bombshell". 

Charlize essays the role of  real-life Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and Nicole plays Gretchen Carlson.

