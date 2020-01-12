Margot Robbie didn't know what constitutes sexual harassment before "Bombshell"

Actress Margot Robbie says she was unaware of what constitutes sexual harassment before working on her upcoming film "Bombshell".

The movie that also features Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron is based on real-life accounts of sexual harassment from women working at Fox News.

According to UK's Metro, the actress said she was unaware of what it truly meant to be sexually harassed.

"One of the lines that shocked me when I first read the script was that sexual harassment includes any unwelcome sexual advances. I didn't know what sexual harassment was," the "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood"actor said in an interview.

The 29-year-old said she thought physical contact was required for sexual harassment to be "considered illegal or wrong". "That really shocked me," said she.

"Bombshell" is about Fox News boss Roger Ailes who was accused of sexual harassment and the women who brought him down.

Margot features as the fictional character Kayla Pospisil in "Bombshell".

Charlize essays the role of real-life Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and Nicole plays Gretchen Carlson.