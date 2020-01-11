close
Sat Jan 11, 2020
January 11, 2020

Eminem dominated the 2010s--facts inside

Sat, Jan 11, 2020

American rapper Eminem was the bestselling male artist of the 2010s, according to Nielsen Music’s decade-end report.

The 47-year-old rapper  Eminem sold 13.862 million albums over the past decade. He also ranked No. 2 for the decade in song sales reaching 63.501 million.

He also became the bestselling  artist of 2000s  and bestselling rapper of all time after selling over 30 million albums.

According to stats, Marshall Mathers aka Eminem  debuted nine consecutive albums atop the Billboard 200.

He earned two consecutive diamond albums with 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP and 2002’s The Eminem Show.



