Eminem dominated the 2010s--facts inside

American rapper Eminem was the bestselling male artist of the 2010s, according to Nielsen Music’s decade-end report.



The 47-year-old rapper Eminem sold 13.862 million albums over the past decade. He also ranked No. 2 for the decade in song sales reaching 63.501 million.

He also became the bestselling artist of 2000s and bestselling rapper of all time after selling over 30 million albums.

According to stats, Marshall Mathers aka Eminem debuted nine consecutive albums atop the Billboard 200.

He earned two consecutive diamond albums with 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP and 2002’s The Eminem Show.









