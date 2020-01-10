Robert Pattinson reveals why he took up Batman's role

Robert Pattinson recently opened up about why he decided to essay the role of Batman in DC's upcoming movie.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explained the reason behind his choice, saying Batman always attracted him.

The actor said there is a prestige attached to the role that he finds attractive.

He said there has been an aura of quality in every live-action Batman project throughout the character's history, including the original Batman TV series.

The 33-year-old actor, famous for his lead role in the vampire drama Twilight, left his fans surprised with the announcement that he will now be starring in a huge action-thriller film.

However, he is still fretting about whether fans will be able to accept his new avatar.

