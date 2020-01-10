Flashback Friday: When Jennifer Aniston took home the Golden Globes award and Brad Pitt cheered her on

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt piqued the interest of their fans to an all-time-high when they attended the prestigious Golden Globes’ award ceremony side by side this year, seated at tables only feet apart.



However, the former couple did not really make an appearance together at the glitzy award night and left their fans craving for more.

To treat their fans today, we stumbled upon an old video of the former flames attending the Golden Globes together, and supporting each other in taking home the coveted award.

The video dates back to 2003, two years prior to when Jen and Brad called it quits on their marriage.

It shows the loving husband cheering his ladylove on, as her name gets called out amongst the nominations for 'Best Actress TV Series Musical or Comedy' category for her role in hit sitcom Friends.

As Jen beat actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker and various others, an elated and gleeful Brad looked at her from the audience as she delivered her acceptance speech.

An overwhelmed and speechless Jen began by thanking her co-stars, “I have to thank these five people; Matthew Perry, David Shwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc. I love you guys. You started out as my colleagues, and you are my friends, and you are my family,” she said.

Jen added, "This wouldn't be even happening if it was not from what I learn from you guys everyday," while paying tribute to the creators and writers of the show too.

“I love my job,” Jen ended her speech as Brad applauded from the audience with a warm smile on his face.