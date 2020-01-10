'Avengers: Infinity War': Thor almost lost his eye permanently

Thor, the god of thunder could very well be considered one of the most favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

Recently it was revealed that Thor could have potentially lost his eye, permanently, in the Avenger universe in Avengers: Infinity War.

News reports suggest that Thor wasn't always supposed to get his eye back in the film. Over the last few years, Thor's characters has seen numerous changes, from personality to appearance. His locks snipped, Majlnir destroyed and his eye gorged out by his returned sister Hela.

For Thor, in Avengers: Infinity War, most of the character's traits were kept intact but Anthony and Joe Russo made a few changes along the way. One of the most major being, returning Thor's eyesight through Rocket.



The eye change has since then become one of his most signature looks, however it wasn't pre-planned from the get-go. Fans can see that Thor still had an eye-patch on during his time in Asgard, after he put on a lot of weight.

According to Burt, this was because the eye transfer was not written into the script at that point during its development.

He was quoted as saying, "He didn't have the cyborg eye at this point in the script that he gets in Infinity War, so I was still giving him eye patches or giving him the sunglasses with one dark lens."