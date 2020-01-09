Twitter goes into chaos after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's departure from royal life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announcing their exit from the British royal life has led the internet into chaos.

While some are in utter shock over the decision, unable to comprehend, others have taken to Twitter to spread the announcement in glee and joy, for the most part.

With some haters pointing out how Meghan Markle 'stole' the Prince from British royal life, others were quick to jump in in support, stating how the Prince's partner did more than her fair share, when she left everything she knew behind to assimilate into royal life with her husband.

Some fans were left wondering as to what the direction of the couple's relationship post the split from royal life will be.

One user pointed out the difficulty of living a life away from the royal umbrella. Wondering how the couple will be able to manage their time between the two countries and whether both will be able to 'have their cake and eat it too.'

The press's reaction to her decision is nothing short of theatrical as one Twitter user summed it up perfectly, in a tweet which poked fun at their expense.



Another user took their own dig at the tabloids through their post.



The overall response to the decision seemed to be laced in glee and excitement, with users pointing out how different the real life 'Princess' had become, and the starkly contrasting beliefs she stood her ground on.





