Pakistani actor Ushna Shah voices support for victims of Australia bushfires

Ushna Shah on Tuesday voiced support for the victims of the tragedy that has recently hit Australia in the form of bushfires.

Taking to her Instagram, the Pakistani actor asked her fans to donate money for relief efforts being carried out in Australia after the devastating bushfires engulfed large swathes of the country.

While the actress was relieved to see reports about the affected areas receiving rains, she said funds will still be required for rescue as well as "much painful rehabilitation of animals".

Shah wrote a lengthy Instagram post to highlight the scale of tragedy.








