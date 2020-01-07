Sacha Baron Cohen bashes Mark Zuckerberg over 'Nazi propaganda'

Sacha Baron Cohen took the opportunity at the 2020 Golden Globes stage to accuse the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, as an instigator of Nazi propaganda.

While introducing Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, who was nominated in the Best Motion Picture comedy, Cohen made a dig at the social media mogul.

He was quoted as saying, "The hero of this next movie is a naive misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg. Sorry, this is an old intro for the The Social Network."

Cohen has always been vocal about the influx of social media and its effects on the general public, the star has criticized social media platforms, alongside their founders, for heightening discrimination.



During his last public appearance at the Anti-Defamation League's, Never Is Now Summit on Anti-Semitism, the star stated, "All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history."