close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen bashes Mark Zuckerberg over 'Nazi propaganda'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 07, 2020
Sacha Baron Cohen bashes Mark Zuckerberg over 'Nazi propaganda'. Photo: Hollywood Reporter

Sacha Baron Cohen took the opportunity at the 2020 Golden Globes stage to accuse the founder of Facebook,  Mark Zuckerberg, as an instigator of Nazi propaganda. 

While  introducing  Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit,  who was nominated in the Best Motion Picture comedy,  Cohen made a dig at the social media mogul.

He was quoted as saying, "The hero of this next movie is a naive misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg. Sorry, this is an old intro for the The Social Network." 

Cohen has always been vocal about the influx of social media and its effects on the general public, the star has criticized social media platforms, alongside their founders, for heightening discrimination. 

During his last public appearance at the  Anti-Defamation League's, Never Is Now Summit on Anti-Semitism, the star stated,  "All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history."

Latest News

More From Entertainment