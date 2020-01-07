close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Brad Pitt says he has a 'disaster of a personal life' during interview with Leonardo DiCaprio

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 07, 2020
Brad Pitt titles himself with having a 'disaster of a personal life' with Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Elle

Brad Pitt recently proved to the world that he can not only take a joke but can also poke fun at his own self in the most hilarious of ways. 

Recently the star was invited   to the podcast show, WTF with Marc Maron, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Maron asked both stars about when they released they had made it in the big leagues.  DiCaprio revealed his moment came after he had shot “a film called Titanic” and noticed how he had begun  getting followed by almost four black SUVs  one day. 

When  DiCaprio revealed that its something that doesn't happen as often now, Pitt  chimed in with his surprise, asking him, “It doesn’t?”

Pitt went onto say, “I’m a little disgruntled with you,” Pitt joked. “I’m just like, trash mag fodder. I don’t know… because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”


Latest News

More From Entertainment