Heidi Klum reveals she is 'much happier' before Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum, TV personality, recently came undone in the most adorable of ways during a recent interview ahead of of the Monday's premiere of season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.



She revealed to PEOPLE during an interview, how having her husband in her life changed it for the better. She was quoted saying,“For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life.”

The TV star further went onto add, “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Klum has had her fare share of bumpy relationships in the past, some of whom she had children with. The 46-year-old was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino, from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal, from 2005 to 2014, sharing four children with the latter.

Klum officially tied the knot with Kaulitz in a star studded reception within Capri Italy over the summer. The pair had allegedly already married back in February after only two months past their engagement, in 2018.

The TV star has previously raved about her husband to PEOPLE, citing him as 'absolutely wonderful', back in 2018. She was quoted saying, “He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she said.

“He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”



