Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston walk the red carpet at the same time

The world went into a frenzy after former flames Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both walked the red carpet at the same time as they attended the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday.

The two Hollywood icons and ex-couple had bagged nominations at the star-studded and glitzy award show and had left fans with bated breath as they arrived nearly 20 minutes apart from one another at the red carpet.

The Ad Astra actor even expressed that he would be looking forward to his reunion with his former wife as he told Entertainment Tonight: “I'll run into Jen; she's a good friend. The second most important reunion of her year."

He further spoke about his nomination for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in the category of supporting actor: “I don't know about that. You know, it's a subjective thing. I just wish there were more awards so more things could get the attention it deserves. There’s always some great work that maybe gets found later."

Jennifer on the other hand, had bagged the nomination for best actress for The Morning Show.

The couple had been married from 2000 to 2005 after which Jennifer married Justin Theroux and Brad got together with Angelina Jolie. Neither of their respective relationship however, could last long.