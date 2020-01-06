Golden Globes 2020: List of winners

The 77th annual Golden Globes began on Sunday night. The star-studded gala in Beverly Hills is being regarded as the most lavish event ahead of next month's Oscars.

British comedian Ricky Gervais is hosting the ceremony for a record fifth time, delighting the Hollywood stars with provocative barbs .

Netflix leads the award show's nominations with 34 across the film and TV categories. The streaming giant's divorce drama "Marriage Story" received six nods, and its mobster film "The Irishman" has five. Both are up against "1917," "Joker" and "The Two Popes" in the best drama category.



The potential winners include Scarlett Johansson, of Marriage Story, and Eddie Murphy, the star of Dolemite is My Name.



Among others, they will be contesting against A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston , Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and many.



The list of the winners are...



Best Performance by an Actor in Limited Series / TV Movie

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (WINNER)

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actor TV Series — Comedy

Rami Yousef, “Rami” (WINNER)

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

