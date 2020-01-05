Sharon Stone spills her biggest beauty secrets and her favourite products

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone after standing as a symbol for beauty and elegance is coming forth reveling some insightful beauty tips.

While she carries plenty of lipsticks in her bag at all times, she further revealed in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, about her old-school body cream which was her mother’s favourite.

"My mom was an Avon lady, and she gave me a jar of Avon Rich Moisture cream, and she said, 'Put this on morning and night and you’ll thank me for the rest of your life,'” she said.

Giving out some of the best beauty tips from work, Stone said: “Do eye makeup before base, because a smoky eye will fall all over your face. It’s the Bette Davis eyes secret."

About her biggest beauty regret, Stone says: “When you’re young, people envy prettiness, [and] no one wants to tell you that you’re pretty. I wasn’t really secure in my beauty, because people weren’t secure enough to allow me to be beautiful. Now I look at films or clips and I think, Oh, I was such a pretty girl. I wish that I knew it."

Moreover, she also spilled the beans on all the beauty products that go in her bag: “A little roll-on of Kai perfume and a thing of Weleda Skin Food. It’s a really great cream that you can buy at Whole Foods — terrific for the face and body. And then I have five lipsticks, but I don’t know [all of the brands]."

