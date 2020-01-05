Taylor Swift's journey to be depicted in Netflix's 'emotionally-revealing' documentary

After a happening year chockfull of success, Taylor Swift does not seem to be coming slow in this one either as she gears up for yet another feat.

The 30-year-old Bad Blood singer is adding another feather to her cap as she gears up to release her emotionally-riveting documentary that narrates her journey and rise to fame as one of the most dominant names in the world of music.

The announcement was made by Netflix on Saturday as the official Twitter handle unveiled the title of the documentary as Miss Americana, directed by Lana Wilson.



“From director Lana Wilson, a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice,” the tweet read.

It was further revealed that the documentary series will be ready for release later this year while an exact date has yet to be announced.