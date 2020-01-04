Why French Montana brought up Eminem's photo in his beef with 50 Cent?

It's been a while since American rappers 50 Cent and French Montana are engaged in a social media war, taking jibes at each other.

Instead of burying the hatchet at the end of the last decade, they duo have have continued their in 2020 too.

What happened between them?

Curtis James Jackson III aka 50 Cent, who recently purchased a 2020 Bugatti Chiron, sparked the feud in December when he poked fun at the “Unforgettable” rapper and his new Bugatti Veyron, claiming that the car is 10 years old.

French, who was recently hospitalized, hit back by calling 50 a “dinosaur.”

Their social media posts can't be shared here since the rappers indulged in a lot of swearing.

The war of words intensifies

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent launched the fresh assault in 2020 as he claimed that French took out a 60-month loan on his recently-purchased Bugatti. “I just got the papers don’t ever in ya life play with me".





French hit back by sharing an old photo of 50 appearing to kiss Eminem on the lips.

“BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59. COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR,” he wrote.





