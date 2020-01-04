Syra Shehroz breaks the internet with viral dance video: WATCH

Syra Shehroz is breaking the internet with a dance video alongside sister Palwasha Yousuf going viral on the internet lately.



The Chalay Thay Saath star, clad in a traditional red ensemble created by famed designer Tena Durrani, was seen showcasing some killer moves in the clip.

The video, breaking the internet currently, was uploaded on Instagram by Tena in the following post:

A photo was also shared by the designer wherein Syra can be seen striking a pose in the beautiful ensemble.



Earlier, Syra made headlines when news about her separation with husband Shehroz Sabzwari broke out.

The hearsay was confirmed by Shehroz himself when he revealed that he and Syra have separated after seven years of marriage.

Shehroz, talking to a local English daily, said that the couple has been separated for six months, however, not divorced.

Meanwhile, an official statement from Syra is still awaited in this regard.