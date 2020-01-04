Miley Cyrus after getting accused of stealing song, settles $300 million lawsuit

Miley Cyrus after recently reaching a divorce settlement with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, put another one of her legal battles to rest, as per circulating reports.

The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer was accused by Michael May of copying his 1988-released track We Run Things with her We Can’t Stop single that was dropped in 2013.

Now, the $300 million copyright lawsuit is reported to have been settled by Miley.

The Jamaican songwriter had sued Miley as well as her label, Sony’s RCA Records for pocketing the line from his song that reads as follows: “We run things. Things no run we,” that was used by Miley as: “We run things. Things don't run we."

Reports further revealed that all three parties involved had filed a joint stipulation on Friday in the Manhattan federal court with prejudice.

Earlier on December 12, 2019, Miley’s legal counsel had revealed that a settlement had been signed while the stipulation would also be filed of the settlement proceeds.