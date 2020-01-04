close
Fri Jan 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2020

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome first child

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 04, 2020

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, have  become first time parents to a daughter named Raddix, the couple  shared  the delightful  news on Instagram.

The 47-year-old actress and the Good Charlotte rocker, in a joint statement posted to Instagram, wrote: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."

  The overjoyed couple - who tied the knot  in 2015 - went on to gush over their new arrival, saying she has "instantly captured" their hearts.

In a blissful note the pair said: "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)


View this post on Instagram

️️️ @benjaminmadden

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment