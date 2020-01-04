Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome first child

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, have become first time parents to a daughter named Raddix, the couple shared the delightful news on Instagram.

The 47-year-old actress and the Good Charlotte rocker, in a joint statement posted to Instagram, wrote: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."

The overjoyed couple - who tied the knot in 2015 - went on to gush over their new arrival, saying she has "instantly captured" their hearts.

In a blissful note the pair said: "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)







