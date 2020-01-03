Victoria Beckham reveals a rule followed at her dinner table

Victoria Beckham revealed that she has a very strict rule in the house when it comes to family meals at the dinner table. She was quoted as revealing to the Harper's Bazaar UK saying, "I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion."

She went on to say, "So I love going to work. But with the kids, both myself and David are really hands-on. Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We're very strict about that when we're in London–at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days."

This routine helps her maintain some form of normalcy in her household, amidst her busy and hectic schedule. As a mom of four, she revealed some of the lessons she learnt.

"I learnt an enormous amount being very young and very, very famous," she explained.

"You realize it's much more difficult to maintain success than it is to actually achieve it–and it's not as glamorous as people would think," the star added.



The star made it clear however that she wouldn't trade the opportunities she has, for the world.

She said, "I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now–I'm so proud of everything we achieved. It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated. And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different–why conform, you know?"