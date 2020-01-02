Ozzy Osbourne's daughter opens up about her alcohol addiction

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne used her social media platform to showcase her plans for 2020 and explain her issues overcoming alcoholism.

The star's daughter revealed that she plans on working hard to overcome her alcohol addiction and on being more careful regarding her sobriety.

In the letter posted to Instagram, she revealed what kind of a person she wishes to become in 2020.

She began by reflecting on her entire year and the experiences she learned, “2019 has been one hell of a year. In many ways, it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways, it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult."

She continued, saying, "However, through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me. I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own. I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else."

She revealed her constant struggles staying sober, "Not forgetting the number of times I co-sign the bullshit of others. With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt, I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today."

"2020 is going to be the year of me!!! It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other people’s shit and be the badass sober women I was born to be. #HappyNewYear. I love you guys," she ended.







