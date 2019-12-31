Pete Davidson has left girlfriend Kaia Gerber's parents worried and stressed

American comedian Pete Davidson has been in the spotlight after romance buzz started brewing between him and his new ladylove Kaia Gerber.

The 18-year-old supermodel, daughter of another famed face in the world of fashion, Cindy Crawford, is not the only one seemingly helping her beau out as her parents too are now stepping in.

A source spilled to E! News that during the SNL star’s stressful phase, his girlfriend’s parents are coming forward to help him out.

"It’s been a very stressful and concerning few days,” the grapevine said after a video of Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber was making rounds, showing them donning a distraught expression outside of their daughter’s apartment in New York City.

"Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents and they would do anything for her," it was further revealed.

"They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time,” the grapevine added.

Seeing how troubled and stressed the comedian has been since the past few days, the two concerned parents are doing their best to build a strong support system for him.

They tried to intervene and offer what they could. It's been upsetting for Kaia and for them to see their daughter dealing with something so serious,” the insider said.