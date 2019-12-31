Officials recover illegal goods and lethal weapons from Lil Wayne's private jet

Last week reports revealed that the FBI was informed of possible illegal activities which were reportedly being carried out on Lil Wayne's private jet. As a result of the tip, the feds worked alongside Miami-Dade police officers to investigate.

Agents searched the rapper's plane upon landing at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport following a flight from California, on Christmas eve.

Agents initially ended up discovering a gold plated handgun, featuring a pearl grip, MDMA in pill and crystal form, along with weed, cocaine and heron within a Coach bag, as reported by the Miami Herald.

Lil Wayne was flying with his chef at the time who had $20,000 in cash on his person. Feds seized the chef's cash as well during the raid. Along with Vape cartridges, featuring Lil Wayne's face on the boxes.



The search was conducted under a joint effort by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives departments as well as Miami-Dade police officers.

Currently a possibility of a federal jury against the rapper are under consideration. They might be called after the holidays to consider a possible gun and drug case against Lil Wayne.

Howard Srebnick, Lil Wayne's lawyer gave a statement on Monday, stating that the rapper was initially 'cleared' of any charges at the time of the raid but this was before new findings surfaced.



The star however, took to his social media, only hours later to say it was all "goody" after the bust.



