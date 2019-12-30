Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik back together after she does this for his mom?

Gigi Hadid might have made the ultimate wish of all fans come true as they speculated she is back with her ex-beau Zayn Malik amidst mounting patch-up rumours.



The former couple reconnected with each other 10 months after their split and might be contemplating getting back together very soon.

This is becoming clearer after Gigi did an endearing thing for Zayn Malik’s mom recently. The 24-year-old model sent fans into a frenzy after she took to Instagram to reveal that she is cooking one of the singer's mother's curry recipes.

Gigi posted a picture of a selection of ingredients on her Instagram stories wherein she shared that she is cooking Trisha Malik’s pasta salad dish.

She also tagged Trisha in the post, after which the singer’s mom reposted Gigi’s post. Trisha also shared a screen grab on her own account of an old video of Gigi revealing that her favourite restaurant was her 'boyfriend's mum's kitchen'.

Trisha and Gigi’s exchange has fueled linkup rumours between the latter and Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s off-and-on relationship has engulfed the entire showbiz world and the former flames are making headlines yet again after reports of their reconciliation started floating on the web.