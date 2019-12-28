How to make your 'best 9' Instagram pictures into a collage

#best9 2019

If you happen to be an Instagram user you might have noticed other people posting their top nine Instagram photos of 2019.

And if you are willing to do it yourself, it's quite easy.

Here is how you can do it in just a couple of minutes.

1-Go to the the site Top Nine (topnine.co) for a collage of your most-liked Instagram posts of 2019.

2-The website will ask for your email address but if you are not willing to share personal information, 2019bestnine is also an option. 2019bestnine may not be as faster as Top Nine but you can still get your thing done.

3-Assuming that you have decided to visit Top Nine, now enter your Instagram username and email address.

4-Now search for a your public Instagram account for 2019bestnine.

5-The site will load for a few seconds while it generates the collage.

6-After just a few seconds, you will get you collage along with some statistics about your Instagram likes.

7-Your best9 for 20119 is ready and you can share it Instagram.