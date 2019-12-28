Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson shock fans with dating news

LOS ANGELES: "Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson, who celebrated their first Christmas together, have left fans in frenzy after the American music sensation shared a glitzy picture of herself along with the Australian singer.

The love-birds took to social media to stun their admirers with the news and pictures. While Cyrus appeared to be happy with Simpson even after he spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray .



Cyrus' joy was obvious as she took to Instagram and captioned the post: "Dating Your Best Friend".



She was brimming with affection as she shared a pair of selfies from the night, revealing one of the secrets to their relationship in the process.

However, Simpson’s appearance in the post has also ended the recent speculation that the couple had split.

The breakup rumours sparked when Simpson was seen with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City last week. Responding to the sad situation, Cyrus made a post about her 2015 holiday song called "My Sad Christmas Song," which is about being lonely during the busy holiday season.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were reportedly working on new music together.