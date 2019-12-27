Kim Kardashian shows off custom-made crystal Balmain sweaters for Christmas

Kim Kardashian recently posted an Instagram story video showing off a brand new, custom-made crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters for her entire family that were personally designed by Olivier Rousteing.

The sweaters had a white base and were embellished, from head to toe, in a variety of designs. One of the sweaters in question were adorned with Rudolph the reindeer, another depicted snowmen rocking Santa Claus hats. While another one of them featured a number of dancing snowmen.

In the video, Kim could be heard excitedly saying, "Look at these crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters that Olivier made the whole family,” she also pointed out their beauty saying, “they are so cute and blingy!”

Check out the pictures below

The star even gave the designer a shout out for the sweaters, citing her excitement through a sketch, featuring the entire Kardashian clan including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, along with her husband Kanye West, posing in the sweaters.

“Thank you @Olivier_Rousteing @Balmain for our Christmas sweaters!!!” Kim wrote on top of the sketch.



