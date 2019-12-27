Jennifer Aniston shares adorable throwback photo with dad on Christmas

Jennifer Aniston's Christmas post has delighted her fans as she shared an adorable throwback photo with her father John Aniston.

The Morning Show star shared a cute childhood photo of herself with father, adding to the bliss of her millions of admirers.

In the post, the actress looks like a fairy with her father, wrapping her arms around his neck as the duo looks into the camera.

In another post, the father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying the pleasant moments as Jennifer leans her head on her dad’s shoulder in the most recent snap she shared at the same time on social media.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress captioned the photo: "Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now #TBT." She also added, "Love you, papa "





Aniston, 86, is best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.

The holiday post comes after Jennifer celebrated with friends earlier this month.