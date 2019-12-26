close
Thu Dec 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 26, 2019

Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally marrying this girl?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 26, 2019
Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally marrying this girl?

It's been a while since Leonardo DiCaprio started dating   Camila Morrone, a 22-year-old model from Argentina.

From Nina Agdal to singer Rihanna to Kelly Rohrbach,there is a long list of women the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been linked to.

But the  45-year-old   has never hinted  that he is going to marry anytime soon. 

 The Wolf of Wall Street actor's mom is reportedly insisting on him to  marry Morrone.

 According to Radar Online, Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother has asked him to marry his girlfriend  as soon as possible.

“Irmelin (Indenbirken) adores Camila and has seen her as a daughter-in-law, pretty much from day one. She’s worried Leo could drive her away if he doesn’t stop being so flaky and non-committal,” the website quoted a source as saying.

The actor and the model were introduced by Al Pacino, Morrone’s stepfather before they started dating in 2017.

According to the reports, Leo's mom is convinced, after  spending vacations in Italy with the lovebirds, that Morrone is the girl  his son should marry. 

Th report further revealed that  while   his mother has given her approval, the Hollywood star is still averse to the idea of marrying his girlfriend, at least for now.

Latest News

More From Entertainment