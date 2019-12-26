Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally marrying this girl?

It's been a while since Leonardo DiCaprio started dating Camila Morrone, a 22-year-old model from Argentina.

From Nina Agdal to singer Rihanna to Kelly Rohrbach,there is a long list of women the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been linked to.

But the 45-year-old has never hinted that he is going to marry anytime soon.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor's mom is reportedly insisting on him to marry Morrone.

According to Radar Online, Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother has asked him to marry his girlfriend as soon as possible.

“Irmelin (Indenbirken) adores Camila and has seen her as a daughter-in-law, pretty much from day one. She’s worried Leo could drive her away if he doesn’t stop being so flaky and non-committal,” the website quoted a source as saying.

The actor and the model were introduced by Al Pacino, Morrone’s stepfather before they started dating in 2017.



According to the reports, Leo's mom is convinced, after spending vacations in Italy with the lovebirds, that Morrone is the girl his son should marry.

Th report further revealed that while his mother has given her approval, the Hollywood star is still averse to the idea of marrying his girlfriend, at least for now.