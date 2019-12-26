Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt looking to go public about patch-up at Golden Globes?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have sent the tongues of their fans wagging once again after a rumour surfaced suggesting that the former couple is looking to go public with their romance at the Golden Globes.

According to a tabloid, the exes have rekindled the feelings they once had for each other and are also ready to announce their reconciliation to the rest of the world.

It’s the perfect opportunity,” revealed an alleged source, noting that both stars are nominated this year for their roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show.

“Brad and Jen are done hiding – and their side-by-side appearance at the awards show is all anyone can talk about. It’s like it’s meant to be!” the source added.

The insider went on to say that although there are less chances of the two walking down the red carpet together as “it’s bound to be complete chaos,” but they’re considering presenting an award together. “No matter what, all eyes will be on Jen and Brad. The more time that passes, the closer and closer they seem to be getting. The sparks are most definitely still there, and they’ve talked through their issues.”

The phony source concluded, “Now that the past is behind them, Brad and Jen are excited to create new memories as a couple. Jen’s giddy with anticipation!”

The rumour holds no truth, as reported by Gossip Cop, who reached out to the former couple’s rep and got it confirmed that the two are just friends.