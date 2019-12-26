Martin Scorsese trolled by daughter over Marvel comments

Acclaimed Hollywood director Martin Scorsese had to face the wrath of not just the Marvel fans, directors and cast members but he is now getting some shade thrown at him by his own daughter as well over his negative comments about the superhero franchise.

Francesca Scorsese poked fun at her father this Christmas in light of the recent fury he unleashed on himself after he termed Marvel’s superhero movies as ‘not real cinema.’

Keeping in view his negative opinion about the films, the 20-year-old decided to have some fun by wrapping up The Irishman director’s presents in gift wraps featuring Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor.

“Look what I wrapped my dad’s Xmas gifts in,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding in a laughing emoji as well.

Earlier, the 77-year-old filmmaker had gotten under fire after he bashed comic book films saying: “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”