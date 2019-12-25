Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas give a glimpse inside their Christmas Eve

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are dishing out major Christmas vibes in their latest circulating video where they get together after days to spend the holiday season together.



The 27-year-old Jonas Brother turned to his Instagram to share a glimpse inside his holiday festivities with wife Priyanka Chopra, a few days after she returned to the US from India where she was shooting for her upcoming Netflix project The White Tiger.

The endearing video that has all fans gushing shows the couple engrossed in the Christmas ritual of decorating cookies with Nick’s shaped like a sweater while Priyanka tells fans that she is decorating a ninja-shaped cookie.

The two lovebirds were also accompanied by The Sky Is Pink actor’s niece Krishna.

Sharing the video, Nick dropped a wish for all his fans and followers, saying: “Merry Christmas Eve y’all!"







