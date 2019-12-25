Miley Cyrus calls the Cyrus clan ‘dysfunctional’ on Christmas after divorce settlement

This year, undeniably has not been one of the best for Miley Cyrus, and as it comes closer to drawing its curtains, the singer is making sure to put on a true face in front of the world.

Sharing a raw and honest photo of the Cyrus clan, the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer drops in a powerful caption wishing her followers a happy holiday, but with a darker, more nihilist twist, not shying away from embracing the bumps on the road.

“Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family,” said Miley on her Instagram post with the entire family present in monochrome shots.

The series of photos featured her sisters Noah and Brandi, brothers Braison and Trace and parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.



The photo with the brutally honest message comes after the singer reached a divorce settlement with her former husband Liam Hemsworth, two days after the former flames would have clocked in their first wedding anniversary.

The news also comes in the midst of split rumours poking at her ongoing relationship with Cody Simpson after he was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray — who turned out to be nothing more than his best friend’s girlfriend.