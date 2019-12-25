close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 25, 2019

Kim Kardashian goes white this Christms: See photos

Kim Kardashian has fully indulged into the Christmas spirit. The eminent Tv personality's jaw-dropping physique in white outfits  obviously distinguishes her in the galaxy of twinkling celebrities.

Kardashian looked gorgeous in a photo she shared on social media. The star has mesmerized fans by striking a pose in her Skims loungewear while in front of her Christmas tree .

The 39-year-old showbiz star and businesswoman scraped her hair into a high ponytail for the shot as she seems to promote her clothing range in the photo's caption.

Previously, Kardashian, along with  her rapper hubby Kanye West and cute children posted an an other adorable image,  in which, she can be seen  wearing white  dress.

In  another post,  Kim's eldest daughter, North West, six, and even one-year-old niece, True Thompson, have even been spotted in the range to match their moms.




