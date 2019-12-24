Vanessa Cloke, The Walking Dead actress, arrested

Police have arrested 'The Walking Dead' actress Vanessa Cloke on the charges of misdemeanor assault.

According to the local media, the incident took place while her ex-boyfriend was gathering up his belonging from their apartment.

The reports said, police were called to maintain the peace as Cloke's ex moved out.

TMZ reported that Cloke became physically involved with a woman who was recording the incident.

The reports said the woman filmed as the actor screamed comments about her ex, his family, and his animals.

The woman with the mobile phone was heard calling Cloke a "drama queen."

Cloke allegedly took the woman's phone and threw it off of the staircase.

The phone landed on a parked car, causing damage to the vehicle.

Quoting unnamed sources, TMZ reported that Cloke's boyfriend, who broke up with her recently, had called the police.

He had requested the police to be present while he collected his things as he anticipated problems.